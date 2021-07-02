Neverman Release Boards of Canada Remix of “Treat Em Right” to Celebrate Lex Records’ 20th Anniversary

Home News Kaido Strange July 2nd, 2021 - 12:42 PM

Ipecac Records announced on their Instagram account that in honor of Lex Records 20th anniversary, Neverman has released a Boards of Canada remix to the song “Treat Em Right.” Lex Records is based in Camden, London, UK. They worked with musicians such as Neverman, Danger Mouse, MF Doom, Gruff Rhys and many more. They’ve also had artists such as James Jarvis, David Lynch, Kid Acne (and many more) collaborate to create album artwork.

Nevermen is a super group that consists of Mike Patton (Faith No More), Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio) and Adam “Doseone” Drucker. Boards of Canada are a Scottish group that consists of two brothers; Mike Sandison and Marcus Eoin.

Last year, Tunde Adebimpe released a charity single “People.” Meanwhile, the rest of his bandmates have gone on to collaborate and form their own bands.

Mike Patton has been causing controversy, he has spoke out as to why he urinated on Axl Rose’s equipment on a tour in 1992. Patton also teased possible new material. He released a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, and his band Tomahawk have released an album this year.