mxdwn PREMIERE: Nathan Kawanishi Shares Twinkling New Singles “Walking to Adachi / Neon Signage”

Home News Matt Matasci July 1st, 2021 - 10:25 AM

Nathan Kawanishi is a producer that specializes in lo-fi, laid-back “chill hop” music, the kind of tunes that are perfect for a relaxing afternoon by the pool or even meditation. Today we’re premiering a pair of new singles from the Washington producer, “Walking to Adachi / Neon Signage.” Kawanishi is releasing a new EP on August 13 on Nettwerk as part of a concept series of extended plays.

Both songs are built around a downtempo beat, with “Neon Signage” featuring a delicate, meandering piano line as the lead. “Walking to Adachi” is about a small town north of Tokyo, that is accessed by foot via a large bridge that spans a park and large river. It’s a little more rhythmic, not quite dancable but with just a little bit of a groove.

“These songs are part of a music project that I created during the last COVID lockdown,” said Kawanishi. “I immersed myself in old photos & videos from when I lived in Tokyo, and what emerged was a set of whimsical songs inspired by my time there. Interestingly, the vibe is far more romantic than anything I made when I was actually in Tokyo. While living there was great, it certainly didn’t mean I was free of the problems that permeate everyday life—even though it feels like I was in retrospect. Human memory is fickle, selective, and biased. And occasionally, that can be nice (like when reminiscing about the past during day 53 of staying home and watching reruns on Netflix).”