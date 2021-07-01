mxdwn PREMIERE: Acid Tongue Have “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations” on New Song with Smokey Brights

Home News Matt Matasci July 1st, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Get ready for some good time rock & roll vibes with Acid Tongue’s latest single, “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations,” which features Smokey Brights. It’s from the band’s new EP Acid Tongue & Friends: EP1, which also features guest spots from Libra, Calvin Love and Death Valley Girls. Today we’re premiering the new single from Guy Keltner and Ian Cunningham.

The song opens with a pounding drum beat and Keltner delivering his lyrics with a Jagger-like sneer, the guitars jangling along in the background. While the band is pushing the rock genre forward they’re also acutely aware of the past, combining classic rock sensabilities with the dynamicism of modern garage rock.

The duo of Acid Tongue, hailing from Seattle, debuted in 2015 with an EP titled I Died Dreaming. The release caught the ear of legendary local station KEXP. They ended up opening for likeminded garage and punk bands like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The King Khan & BBQ Show, Seattle legends The Sonics and even De La Soul. A second EP Beautiful Disaster was released in 2016 and a third called The Night We Broke Our Lease was released in 2019. In between, the band released their debut LP Babies in 2017 (and we premiered a track from it called “Humpty Dumpty”), followed up by Bullies in 2020, essentially released on the day that the pandemic officially struck the United States. The lockdowns were what ended up producing nine collaborative songs, which will be broken down into two EPs. The second EP will be out in in the fall and the band is working on a new full-length which should be out in 2022.

Acid Tongue & Friends: EP1 Track List

01. “Home” (feat. Libra)

02. “All Out of Time” (feat. Calvin Love)

03. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations” (feat. Smokey Brights)

04. “Take Me To Your Leader” (feat. Death Valley Girls)