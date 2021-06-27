Lightning Bolt Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 27th, 2021 - 11:35 PM

Experimental rock duo Lightning Bolt has announced a slew of fall 2021 tour dates across the western United States, with stops planned for Oakland, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Portland and Boise. The tour will kick off at the Treefort Music Festival in Boise this September 22 and 26, before wrapping up at The New Parish in Oakland, California on September 30.

Lightning Bolt reissued Hypermagic Mountain last year during its 15-year anniversary. The band have released a total of seven studio albums since 1999, cementing the group as one of the loudest and creative forces in the music industry, as Brian Chippendale and Brian Gibson use their bass, drums and unintelligible vocal to push listeners to their limits. Their live shows are often “guerilla gigs” as they perform in the floor of their venues, while surprising their audience at times.

Chippendale and Gibson’s latest release Sonic Citadel came out back in 2019, and saw the duo continue to develop their trademark sound. Chippendale also teamed up with Ty Segall for Fungus II, an EP by their collaborative project Wasted Shirt.

“The evolution that listeners see in the duo’s sound on Sonic Citadel is surely organic—it feels right,” mxdwn reviewer Gabby Victoria explained. “There exists a clear shift in the album’s character which may or may not sit well with all fans, but their output is still charmingly on the fringe. What is new is ‘the fringe’ being made a more accessible place for audiences without sacrificing key LB elements.”

2021 Tour Dates

9/22-26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest (date TBA)

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

9/25 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

9/26 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/30 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

Photo Credit: Owen Ela