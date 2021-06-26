Yo La Tengo Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 26th, 2021 - 11:25 AM

Yo La Tengo has announced a fall 2021 tour, including a performance at Huichica Music Festival in Sonoma, California. The band will be celebrating their first anniversary of their album Sleepless Night, which was first released as a one side of an LP within a limited-edition catalogue for the LACMA exhibition of Yoshitomo Nara.

Yoshitomo Nara, well known for his stylized paintings of characters with big eyes and big attitude, along with several books such as The Lonesome Puppy, Slash with a Knife, and Lullaby Supermarket is a fan of Yo La Tengo and worked in collaboration with the group. Recently, Stella McCartney released a collaboration with Nara for her Autumn 2021 collection.

Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

9.17.21 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

9.18.21 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

9.21.21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9.22.21 – Arden, DE – Arden Gild Hall

9.24.21 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

9.25.21 – Accord, NY – Woodsist Fesitval

10.15.21 – Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma

10.16.21 – Sonoma, CA – Huichica Sonoma

10.18.21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10.19.21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11.16.21 – Bristol, UK – SWX

11.17.21 – Canterbury, UK – Gulbenkian

11.19.21 – London, UK – EFG London Jazz Festival at Royal Festival Hall

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge.