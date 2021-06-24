mxdwn PREMIERE: Ashlynn Malia Wants You To Be “temporary” in New Song

Home News Matt Matasci June 24th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Ashlynn Malia is a rising 19-year-old pop sensation who recently signed with Orchard/Sony and is gearing up for the release of her debut EP tomorrow. Today we’re premiering the latest single from the upcoming EP, “temporary,” a song about being attracted to someone you just don’t really like and hoping they’ll just go away.

During the opening lines, Malia’s vocals have a dreamy, almost whispered quality, contrasting nicely with the minimalist electronic R&B beat. Certain lines in the verse overdub layers of Malia’s vocals, emphasizing the point, notably when she sings “Maybe you will fade away.” The beat during the chorus hits hard, though Malia’s singing remains as sweet as ever.

“I got the inspiration for ‘temporary’ from a dream,” said Malia. “I woke up with feelings for someone who I knew I didn’t actually like, hence the ‘i hope [the feelings] will be gone by tomorrow’ line. ‘temporary’ kind of blends the themes from my other songs ‘open’ and ’emergency’ since it focuses both on apprehension towards getting close to someone (‘open’) and resorting to detachment in relationships (’emergency’). The production is dark and intense and reflects the panic going on in my head while my two conflicting realities were at war.”

“When I write songs I place a lot of emphasis on my lyrics,” said Malia. “The picture my words paint directly effects the choices we make during production. To me, they’re the center of everything. This video exists so everyone listening experiences the song that way too.”