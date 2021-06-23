Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson Announce Collaborative Ambient Album Refuge for August 2021 Release and Share New Songs “Into Clouds” and “In a Cistern”

Home News Ellie Lin June 23rd, 2021 - 1:47 PM

Artists Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson recently announced that they’ll be releasing a collaborative album called Refuge. Refuge is an ambient album and it’s set to be released August 13 2021 in a series of releases from Secretly Group’s A Friend Of Series via Dead Oceans. To pre-order the album, click here. In their announcement, they also released two songs from the album, “Into Clouds” and “In a Cistern.” The songs are meditative, expansive and contemplative, and offer a rich example of the other tracks to come from Refuge. In addition to releasing the songs, they also shared a video that accompanies the two.



The video was directed by Nicky Giraffe and Julianna Giraffe. It is a collection of serene clips, often of snails or snail shells. In a press release, Nicky Giraffe said the video is “A meditative look at the life’s journey of two snails, from conception to old age, as narrated by a choir of natural imagery and other bugs.”

Devendra Banhart and Noah Goergeson will also be releasing two more songs on June 23, available exclusively on the meditation app Calm. The songs released on the app from the album will be “Mizuko Koyo” and “Rain of Flowers (feat Lama Rod Owens).”

Devendra Banhart is a solo artist from California. He’s released ten studio albums, including Ma (2019), Ape in Pink Marble (2016), Mala (2013), What Will Be (2009), Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon (2007), Cripple Crow (2005), Niño Rojo (2004), Rejoicing in the Hands (2004), Oh Me Oh My (2002) and The Charles C. Leary (2002).

Noah Georgeson is an artist and producer, known for his work with the band The Pleased. In 2017, he won a Grammy for his album ILE, in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative category. Read mxdwn’s review of his debut album, Find Shelter, here.

Refuge Tracklist: