AFI Announces Winter 2021 Bodies Tour Dates with Cold Cave

Band has announced their tour dates for their latest record Bodies, released June 11, 2021 via Rise Records. The tour will commence February 2022, and AFI will be joined by band Cold Cave on a few of the tour dates.

The tour begins Feb. 11, 2021 in San Diego, Calif. AFI will visit venues like Emo’s in Austin, the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Royale in Boston, Terminal 5 in New York, Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, The Roseland Theater in Portland and wraps up in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021 at Hollywood Palladium.

AFI’s Bodies received a rave review from mxdwn author Alison Alber about its contribution to the emo reemergence. Alber writes, “If you remember AFI from your emo days in high school, then Bodies might change your memory of the band. The album drips with new styles, maybe a little experimental, but successful nonetheless… AFI’s Bodies feels adult-ish. The band grew up, the style has changed but not in a bad way; it feels freeing. A band that is around for 30 years now and still can master the challenge of changing up styles, all while staying true to themselves, is impressive. Not every band can pull this off… So when TikTok kids these days discover old emo classics and ultimately discover AFI, Bodies doesn’t have to hide behind Decemberunderground; it can show new fans what passionate and talented musicians are capable of.”

Recently, shared a live studio video for song “On Your Back” from Bodies. The band shared five songs from the album ahead of its release: “Tied to a Tree,” “Far too Near,” “Dulcerìa,” “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape from Los Angeles.”

Cold Cave also released an album in June 2021– Fate in Seven Lessons was released June 10. In addition to hitting the road with AFI, the band will perform live in New York on Sept., 25 2021 and Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2021.

AFI BODIES TOUR 2022

2/11 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

2/12 – The Theater at Virgin Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

2/14 – Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

2/15 – The Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

2/18 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

2/19 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

2/20 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

2/22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

2/23 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL

2/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

3/1 – Royale – Boston, MA

3/3 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

3/5 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

3/8 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

3/11 – Royal Oak Theatre – Detroit, MI

3/12 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

3/13 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

3/15 – Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

3/17 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

3/18 – Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

3/19 – Revolution Center – Boise, ID

3/21 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

3/22 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

3/24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

3/25 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva