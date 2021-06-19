mxdwn PREMIERE: Uriel J. Winfree III Celebrates Juneteenth with Release of Funky New Song Examining Mental Health “Symptoms”

Home News Matt Matasci June 19th, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Brooklyn’s Uriel J. Winfree III has a new EP coming out in July called Kastleface. Over the course of the release’s four songs, he explores disparate influences like Yasiin Bey, Sam Cooke and even Chino Moreno of Deftones, creating a unique sound that can’t be defined by any one genre.

The Kastleface EP is made in conjunction with a short film that was directed by Meli G and inspired by Tarantino flicks like Reservoir Dogs and True Romance. With today being Juneteenth, what better day to release the opening track from the release, a short but sweet track called “Symptoms.”

The title of the song is a straightforward reference – this is a song about recognizing the symptoms of mental health issues in others. Over a simple but funky beat, Winfree III jumps between rapping and singing in a blend of hip hop, R&B and alternative. The chorus line of “I know the symptoms / I learned my lesson / I know the symptoms / Next time be different” is sure to be a shoutalong favorite at live shows. Along with “Killer For My Love,” “Symptoms” was produced by Winfree III.

“This record really is about mental health” said Winfree III. “Learning from past relationships and situations and trying to not bring those traumatic situations into new relationships. Accountability. Being honest with yourself it is so important and is overlooked sometimes to fit in or to make things easier for other people. Those are the wrong reasons. Being honest with yourself is really the first step. This song is basically a reminder to myself. Really me talking to myself trying to come to terms of the truth. Did I really learn my lesson, do we really learn from the past or do we continue the cycle.”

Kastleface EP Track List

1. “Symptoms”

2. “Motives”

3. “Consequences”

4. “Killer For My Love”