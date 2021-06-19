Harvest Moon Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Tedeschi Trucks Band

Home News Kaido Strange June 19th, 2021 - 11:23 AM

Topeka’s various Moon-themed festivals are happening once more. In honor of the Harvest Moon on October 20 – 23 , 2021, the festival is back at Miramar Beach, Florida. The festival will see acts such as Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Tedeschi Trucks, Bonnie Raitt, Ben Harper, Lennon Stella, Brett Dennan, and many more. Sign-ups for the sale began on Friday, June 15 whilst general sales will begin on June 28, 2021.

Moon Crush creator and Topeka CEO Andy Levine expressed his plan for the Harvest Moon festival in October:

“This is a dream lineup for us led by an amazing group of female artists and supported by a great cast of performers. Our goal is to offer a lineup of artists you would normally see at a 50,000-person festival on one stage for 5,000 people. We treat everyone like a VIP here, which allows us to build community.”

Moon Crush will allow ticket holders to also rent out nearby homes and condos not far from the venue site, along with once again offering their own personal COVE at the festival. The COVA is a cordoned off area for you and your friends with on-demand services such as ordering food, although Levine has stated that the COVEs will be a little bit closer due to lax regulations now.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz.