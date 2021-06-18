Ioanna Gika Gives a Majestic Performance at Dior Cruise in Greece

Home News Roy Lott June 18th, 2021 - 9:34 PM

Photo By Raymond Flotat

Greek American artist Ioanna Gika gave an astounding performance at the historic Panathenaic Stadium as part of the Dior Fashion Show Cruise in Greece. Gika started the performance with a graceful walk down the steps of the stadium to the title track of her album Thalassa following with her new song “Artemis’” marking it as her first time performing the song with accompaniment by Oliver Coates and a 70 piece all Greek orchestra.

Coates conducted the ensemble through ethereal string renditions of Arca compositions as well as his own compositions before Ioanna returned to perform some of her most recognized songs alongside Coates and the orchestra, ending with the incendiary Gika track “Roseate” which she began singing in Greek as fireworks lit up the Athens night for the finale.

“It was extraordinary and meaningful to be able to play in the nation of my ancestry at the ancient Panathenaic Stadium. I was filled with gratitude to perform with exceptional local talents as well as Oliver Coates in a location that carries great personal significance. ευχαριστώ πάρα πολύ!”

The show also marks as the first major runway show with an audience since the coronavirus pandemic. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine Deneuve and Suki Waterhouse were among the guests of the show.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat