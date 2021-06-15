The Sword Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 15th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

American heavy metal band The Sword has announced their upcoming summer tour dates in a Tweet on their official page this morning. For the last three shows of the tour, the band will be supported by metal group Wizard Rifle.

The tour will take place in August and September of this year. It will kick off with a show at The Senate in Columbia, SC and wrap up at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY. Other cities The Sword will hit include Birmingham, AL, Nashville, TN, Athens, GA, Oklahoma City, OK, Madison, WI and Buffalo, NY.

In the announcement, the band explained that tickets for the shows will become available this Friday, June 18, at the band’s official website. Also available on the site is information about upcoming livestream shows as well as band merch.

Tickets for our 2021 headline shows go on sale this Friday! Links will be on https://t.co/50GeDDpRIS! pic.twitter.com/dP0hvLcGGc — The Sword (@TheSword) June 15, 2021

The Sword will also be joining funk metal band Primus at select dates of their summer “A Tribute To Kings” tour in September. In April, the band joined members of Pinkish Black, Trans Am, Zao and Zombie for a cover of The Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It To The Streets.”

The Sword summer 2021 tour dates:

8/29 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

9/1 — Birmingham, AL — Zydeco

9/2 — Nashville, TN — Mercy Lounge

9/3 — Athens, GA — Georgia Theater

9/12 — Oklahoma City, OK — 89th Street

9/15 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre w/ Wizard Rifle

9/23 — Buffalo, NY — Mohawk Place w/ Wizard Rifle

9/27 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Wizard Rifle

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat