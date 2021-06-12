John Vanderslice Announces David Berman Covers EP

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 12th, 2021 - 5:29 PM

American musician, songwriter, record producer and recording engineer John Vanderslice has a new EP titled I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love DCB. The EP will be a tribute to David Cloud Berman of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains and will be released July 16.

Vanderslice describes Berman as “a titanic figure and huge mentor in my own life,” according to Brooklyn Vegan. The two musicians have collaborated in the past, trading ideas, song titles and other music writing skills. The title of the EP was taken from a note written on a postcard sent from Berman to Vanderslice, saying “I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2008! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB.”

About the EP, Vanderslice explained, “His death fucked me up. This is a love letter to David and an anti-suicide pact with myself.”

The project will consist of some dark, glitchy electronic music and some instrumental. One of the songs from the EP, “I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On,” has already been released along with its music video. The pop single was the last Vanderslice wrote for the album and can be viewed below.

John Vanderslice I can’t believe civilization is still going here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love DCB tracklist:

1. Uncommon Love

2. I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On

3. Late Life Realization

4. Don’t Forget About Me

5. The World We Had

6. Taverns of the Neo Subcortex

7. White Chalk