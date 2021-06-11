Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone Release Debut Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe Single “Dark Mark Theme”

Former member of hardcore band Icarus Line Joe Cardomone and Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan have teamed up together and released two new tracks, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The tracks, one entitled, “Dark Mark Theme” and the other, “Skeleton Joe Manifesto” were both released on their Soundcloud, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe. The pair also have plans to release their collaborative album.

The song is very cerebral. It’s experimental, not just in sound but in words and lyrics too, and it’s very distracting and hard to focus on as there’s a lot going on that needs attention.

“The fact that it’s not like anything either one of us have done before is what makes this so interesting for me. When you have done as much stuff as Joe and I, you have to constantly search for the different and challenging, to keep yourself engaged,” said Mark Lanegan.

“I just wanted to make some instrumentals that I thought Mark’s voice would shine on. Something hard with space for Mark to let go,” inserted Joe Cardamone.

Their collaborative album is set to be released sometime this year, however fans of the two songs that are out on Soundcloud can purchase a 12” vinyl record of it.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.