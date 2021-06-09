Sleater-Kinney Just Wants You to Try a Little Kindness on New Song “Method”

Home News Ellie Lin June 9th, 2021 - 1:40 PM

Band Sleater-Kinney released a new song “Method” on Wednesday, June 9 ahead of the release of their album Path of Wellness, which is set to be released Friday, June 11. Path of Wellness is the ninth studio album from the band, and the first since the departure of longtime member Janet Weiss.

The track is fairly guitar heavy, with the instrument making up much of the ambient background as well as lilting out a melody alongside the vocals. The instrumentals feel pretty standard, with no outlandish stylistic effects, contrasting nicely with the funk imposed in the female vocals. The song pleads for leniency, “Could you be a little nicer to me/Could you try a little kindness, maybe/Could you be a little hopeful/I’m begging you please/Oh, fuck it, I’m down on my knees.”

Sleater-Kinney has released a few songs ahead of Path of Wellness already: “High in the Grass” was released in May 2021, and “Worry With You” was released the same month.

The band’s previous album, The Center Won’t Hold was reviewed by Mxdwn author Elle Henrikson. Henrikson writes, “Sleater Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold is a remarkable gut-puncher with no left arm shield. There are angst and strength coursing through Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker’s vocal reverberation, but at times the album feels like an easily knocked down argument. Sleater Kinney’s artistic reflexes lie in garage rock with a license for creative violence. With the production technique of St. Vincent, the nitty-gritty blossoms playfully with energy untapped. With a team stacked with irreplicable talent–specifically Janet Weiss on drums for her final album with the band–it’s nearly impossible to forget the raw power that Sleater Kinney historically cuts into.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela