Gothic Tropic Announces New EP Tang Brain for July 2021 Release, Shares Turbulent Single “OnlyFans”

Cecilia Della Peruti, better known by her moniker Gothic Tropic, has announced the release date of her upcoming EP, Tang Brain. The EP is set for release on July 9, 2021 via Dome of Doom Records. Arriving alongside the news is a new single from the EP, titled “OnlyFans.”

Tang Brain is set to feature artists like Allie X, Robert DeLong and more. The EP follows Gothic Tropic’s 2017 debut full-length album, Fast or Feast.

Gothic Tropic describes the process of creating the anticipated EP as “a euphoric state of artistic freedom following a slew of slapstick failures administered by a fascist music industry. She goes on to say, “This EP asserts that genre is dead.”

Listen to “OnlyFans” here:

What begins as a mellow acoustic ballad amps up to a lawless chorus, charged by lively percussion and elastic bass. As delicate vocals turn into ballsy hollers, lyrics transition from introspective verses like “My simulation’s too wavy/heart-shaped patterns on the moon” to the angsty and ambiguous repetition of “I have died.”

Gothic Tropic notes that the track is “About my real life ascension to OnlyFans. Frustrations surrounding the toxic paradigm of the music industry. Mental Health (“Psilocybin/Lexipro”). Mocking pandering talent (“every cuck ends up flaccid”). Resentful of poverty. Virality culture.”

Ahead of the release of her Fast or Feast LP, Gothic Tropic released her track “Stronger” alongside an accompanying music video. Minimalistic visuals left room for the full weight of ruminative lyrics like “You don’t feel a thing, you’re not the first to run away/Trying anyway to make it clear/They’re not selling seats, they’re selling fear.”

Prior to her upcoming release, Gothic Tropic has toured with the likes of Beck and Charlie XCX. The artist has also worked with the singer-songwriter Amaarae to co-write and produce her upcoming record.

Gothic Tropic has also previously played alongside Beach Party, Frightened Rabbit and members of Veruca Salt, hitting venues like The Roxy, the House of Blues, Bootleg Theatre and more.

Tang Brain tracklist:

1. Give Me The Love (feat. Allie X)

2. OnlyFans

3. Made Up Bad

4. My Friend

5. Please Say Yes

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara