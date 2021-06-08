Pixies Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 8th, 2021 - 6:40 PM

Rock band Pixies have released the dates for their upcoming fall tour today. The tour will be comprised of performances over 11 days and will feature support from rock band Nine Inch Nails.

The trip will kick off with a performance at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on September 10 and will wrap up at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK on September 26. The shows in between will take place in cities such as Pittsburgh, PA, Milwaukee, WI, Omaha, NE and Cleveland, OH. On September 19, the band is set to perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL. Pixies plan to draw from their full discography for these performances, though there will be no strict setlist.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Details and pricing can be found here.

Band member Joey Santiago said, “Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families. I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

Pixies is made up of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin.

Pixies tour dates:

9/10 — Port Chester, NY — Capitol Theatre

9/11 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

9/13 — Louisville, KY — Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

9/14 — Fort Wayne, IN —Foellinger Theatre

9/16 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

9/17 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory at The District

9/18 — Omaha, NE —The Waiting Room/Outdoors

9/19 — Chicago, IL — Riot Fest

9/21 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

9/23 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

9/26 — Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom

