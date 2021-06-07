King Crimson Announces Summer 2021 Music Is Our Friend Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya June 7th, 2021 - 10:42 PM

King Crimson has announced their “Music Is Our Friend” North American Tour Dates for 2021. When King Crimson returns to action this July, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020.

In that time, the audience has been reinvented, as much as the band itself, something Robert Fripp noted after the band’s performance in Pompeii, Italy’s famous amphitheater: “In Pompeii, a large percentage of the audience was young couples; KC moved into the mainstream in Italy. I walked onstage knowing that this band’s position in the world has changed level.” – Fripp.

The band’s shows regularly include material from twelve of their thirteen studio albums, including many songs from their seminal 1969 album In the Court of the Crimson King, described by Pete Townshend as an “uncanny masterpiece.” The 7-piece line-up plays many historic pieces, which Crimson has never previously played live, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classics – “the music is new whenever it was written.” There are also new instrumentals and songs and compositions by the three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, and Jeremy Stacey, which are a regular highlight.

Fripp celebrates the new tour: “The Crimson Beast Is in Go! Mode. Totally excellent news! Much hooraying! Glad times are here!

The Crimson Beast Of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding – bish! bish! bish! – before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza too.”

As well as standard tickets, the band’s label, DGM, also has announced the sale of VIP Royal Packages, limited to just 72 per show. The Royal Package gives priority seating at the front of the venue, early access, special merchandise, and personal insights and answers from David Singleton and one of the band members. These are on sale here.

King Crimson Tour Dates:

7/22/21 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/23/21 – Delray Beach, FL – Old School Square

7/24/21 – St. 8/ine, FL – St 8/ine Amphitheater

7/26/21 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater

7/27/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox

7/28/21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/30/21 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

7/31/21 – Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center

8/2/21 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheater

8/3/21 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

8/5/21- Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion*

8/6/21 – Los Angeles – The Greek Theatre*

8/7/21 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Ballroom

8/23/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC*

8/24/21 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater*

8/26/21 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC*

8/27/21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Ampitheater*

8/28/21 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater*

8/29/21 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia*

8/31/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre*

9/1/21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

9/2/21 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center @ The Heights*

9/4/21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

9/5/21 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl*

9/7/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center*

9/9/21 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

9/10/21 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

9/11/21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

(*Support “The Zappa Band”)