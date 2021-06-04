Grimes Says “Enforced Farming is Really Not a Vibe” in Far-Out TikTok Video Pitching AI to Communists

Home News Roy Lott June 4th, 2021 - 1:40 AM

Photo: Owen Ela

Grimes has taken to TikTok with another Artificial Intelligence-related proposition, specifically “for the communists.”

“I have a proposition for the communists,” she says. “So typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism. So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comparable state of being, comfortable living. AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bring to… as close as possible to genuine equality. So basically, everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Because let’s be real: Enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

The singer also replied to a comment, saying “Haha I am not a communist! this iz a joke- but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along.”

Many people have shared their opinion on her comments, with one tweeting “What does @grimes think about the vibe that communism would have @elonmusk’s wealth entirely confiscated and shared among the people and his industry belonging to the state?” and another that said “why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel.”

why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/J02NEQWxJ2 — femboy enthusiast (@smalleyhead215) June 3, 2021

