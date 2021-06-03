King Woman Announces New Album Celestial Blues for July 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Morning Star”

Home News Noah Celaya June 3rd, 2021 - 9:00 PM

King Woman, the outfit featuring songwriter, producer, vocalist, and “tour de force of gloom and woe” (Rolling Stone) Kris Esfandiari, return with their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Celestial Blues (July 30, Relapse Records). News of the album arrives with the raw, one-take performance of “Morning Star,” which was directed by Muted Widows. Check out the video below:

“Creating this album has brought me great peace and closure,” says Esfandiari of Celestial Blues. “Grateful to finally share it with all of you.”

Celestial Blues was recorded in Oakland, California by GRAMMY-nominated engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker). The band is rounded out by drummer Joseph Raygoza and guitar player Peter Arensdorf. Visual collaborations featured in the album packaging and surrounding imagery were created by Nedda Afsari, Collin Fletcher, and Jamie Parkhurst.

Album pre-orders, including limited-edition vinyl and merch, are available now. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s website, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Celestial Blues tracklist:

Celestial Blues Morning Star Boghz Golgotha Coil Entwined Psychic Wound Ruse Paradise Lost

King Woman has confirmed a series of performances in support of the new album. Tickets and VIP Fan Club passes are on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10 am PST.

7/30 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

7/31 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/15 Brooklyn, NY – TBA

10/16 Brooklyn, NY – TBA

10/17 Brooklyn, NY – TBA

10/29 Oakland, CA – Starline

10/30 Oakland, CA – Starline

10/31 Oakland, CA – Starline