Cloud Rat Returns With Wicked New Single “Mother Tongue ~ Glitter Belly”

The Michigan grindcore outfit Cloud Rat has released a brutal eight-minute long track “Mother Tongue ~ Glitter Belly” via the Adult Swim Singles series. The song was the fourth entry into the series’ latest release, which also features songs from Iceage, Loraine James and Alex Frankel.

“Mother Tongue ~ Glitter Belly” is split between two different styles, with the first part representing brutal grindcore, as aggressive, shouted vocals, intense drums and pounding riffs lead this portion of the instrumental. After a couple of minutes, the instrumental transitions into an ambient instrumental, with long, drawn out tones slowly transitioning into experimental drone. The instrumental then begins to glitch out, as eerie vocal overlays and syncopated drum beats fade out the song.

According to a press release, this recording was the first time the band had reunited since February of 2020, one month before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut down the entire United States and most of the world. The duality of the track was inspired by the pandemic, as it attempts to capture the chaos and conflicted emotions of many people across the globe.

“The flow of the track, unintentionally, feels like it mirrors the past year and a half and all of the waves of emotions that we’ve all collectively gone through,” the band explained in a press release. “Maybe that’s pretentious, but really there does feel like some kind of narrative is in there.”

Cloud Rat’s latest studio album release Pollinator came out in 2019 and contained 14 tracks. Their previous single “Faster” came out last June.