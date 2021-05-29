MØ Makes a Comeback With Fierce New Single “Live To Survive”

Home News Dayzsha Lino May 29th, 2021 - 12:29 AM

After a three year long hiatus from releasing new music, Danish pop singer MØ has returned with a brand new single called “Live to Survive.” This is the first song released by MØ since 2018.

In this seemingly happy synth-heavy track, MØ reflects on the toxic relationships she’s had in the past, stating that she’s “lived to survive” all the trauma and heartbreak that was put in her way. According to Consequence Sound, MØ stated that her new song is about pulling yourself out of the rubles of a toxic relationship.

“It’s a reminder that life is a constant dance of ups and downs and that downs are OK,” MØ said. “We’re here for it, ready to survive another heartache and ready to rebuild ourselves again and again.”

The 32 year-old pop star’s vision for the song is reflected in her latest music video, where it shows her partying until she crashes her motorcycle. After the crash, MØ gets right back up and continues to live her life, hence the title, “Live to Survive.”

While there hasn’t been any recent news of a new album from MØ , some sources have indicated that a new project from MØ is on the horizon.

MØ, whose real name is Karen Marie Aagaard Orsted Anderson, is a Danish singer, songwriter and producer from Funen, Denmark. After getting signed to Sony Music Entertainment in 2012, she went on to release two studio albums, No Mythologies to Follow (2014) and Forever Neverland (2018). MØ also scored a Billboard Music Award nomination in 2017 for her song “Cold Water.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado