Zeal & Ardor Share Intense New Bluesy Black Metal Track “Run”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 25th, 2021 - 8:24 PM

Swiss Avant-garde metal, blues, gospel and soul band Zeal & Ardor have released their new single “Run” as a preview for their upcoming self-titled third album. The track can be streamed on any digital platform here.

The track follows the group’s tendency toward intense, aggressive music with the repetition of the lyric “Where’s your fucking God?” The song features a fast-paced and heavy drum beat and a primal screamo, issuing a harsh warning to “run while you still can” because vengeance in coming.

About the song, band member Manual Gagneux said, “’Run’ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come. It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can.”

Zeal & Ardor is made up of Gagneux (vocals and guitar), Denis Wagner (backup vocals), Tiziano Volante (guitar), Mia Rafaela Dieu (bass), Marc Obrist (backup vocals) and Marco Von Allmen (drums). Last year, the group released a 6-track EP titled Wake Of A Nation on their own label that discusses police brutality after the murder of George Floyd in May. They also appeared on a Two Minutes to Late Night cover of Danzig’s “Dirty Black Summer” last summer.