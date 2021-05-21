Sneaker Pimps Announce New Album Squaring The Circle for July 2021 Release

Home News Dayzsha Lino May 21st, 2021 - 6:48 PM

It’s been a long time coming for Sneaker Pimps, but it’s finally happening. The electronic-rock band from Britain has announced that they’ll be releasing their fourth full-length studio album, Squaring The Circle on July 9. This will be the band’s first album release in almost 20 years.

Sneaker Pimps were originally founded by Liam Howe and Chris Corner, who in college made music together under the names Line of Flight and F.R.I.S.K. They came up with the name Sneaker Pimps based on a Beastie Boys reference, and were joined by band members Ian Pickering, David Westlake, Joe Wilson and lead singer Kelli Dayton, who exited the band in 1998.

Sneaker Pimps started to gain notoriety with their 1996 album Becoming X, and the singles that came out of that album, “6 Underground,” “Tesko Suicide” and “Low Place Like Home.” The band continued to make records and released two more studio albums: Splinter (1999) and Bloodsport (2002).

Now almost 20 years later, founding members Liam Howe and Chris Corner are set to release the band’s fourth studio album, Squaring The Circle, this time with Corner on vocals along with singer Simonne Jones. Since announcing the new album the band have just released a title track called “Squaring The Circle,” which features a snippet of Corner and Jone’s delicate vocals alongside a strange but intriguing video of a woman covered in white, slowly throwing powder from the side of a wall.

Squaring The Circle is set to be released on July 9, 2021, and will feature a tracklist of 16 songs including “Squaring The Circle” and “Fighter.”

Squaring The Circle Tracklist: