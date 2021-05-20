mxdwn PREMIERE: Ambient Producer Mattia Cupelli Channels the Endless Cycles of Life on New Song “EGERIA”

Home News Matt Matasci May 20th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Mattia Cupelli, Italian ambient-electronic composer, will be releasing a new album called RUINS on July 9. He previously released the lead single from the album, “MONOLITH,” along with an eerie video for the song. Today we’re premiering the latest track from the album, “EGERIA,” an electronic track that’s equal parts propulsive and pensive.

Whereas “MONOLITH” was an expansive, soaring song that’s easily described as ambient music, “EGERIA” is a more dynamic track. It opens with a surging, dancefloor-inspired backbeat that’;s cloaked in a layer of industrial darkness. As the clamorous beat progresses, ethereal, wordless vocals enter the mix, leading into peaceful but somewhat disquieting ambient transition that introduces Eastern influences. Evenutally it slides into a bit of a trip-hop groove, while the percussive elements remain prominent at the forefront of the mix.

“‘EGERIA’ is like an endless cycle of time,” said Cupelli. “Past, present and future are in the same place, as we were and will be as human beings. But some things are just timeless.”

Cupelli has his own unique style, taking influences from modern legends like Nils Frahm and Ryuichi Sakamoto while incorporating neo-classical influences into his sound. The result is a sound that toes the line between electronic and organic composition, construction rich soundscapes that transport the listener to fantasy worlds.

RUINS track list

1. MONOLITH

2. EGERIA

3. EURYDICE

4. IRIS

5. CINDER

6. TWILIGHT

7. CERYNEIAN HIND

8. TIME

9. RUINS

10. CHANT

11. ZODIAC