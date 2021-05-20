David Ellefson of Megadeth Deletes Twitter Account Following Controversy

Home News Noah Celaya May 20th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

The bassist for the metal band deleted his Twitter account after he issued a statement regarding a released video showing him having an explicit video chat with a woman he allegedly met before she was 18. “[They were] released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them.

“While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible,” Ellefson wrote on his Instagram, with a screenshot of a statement that he says was from the woman who was involved. “As much as it’s not something I’m proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career, and family,” he continued.

Ellefson has also set his Instagram to private. His Facebook page is still publicly available, as is his website, davidellefson.com. On May 11, Megadeth said they were aware of the situation involving Ellefson and “watching developments closely.

“As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself. As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson