Drive By Truckers Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

After 15 months off the road, Drive By Truckers has excitedly announced their upcoming tour dates for the latter half of this year and early next year, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will begin at the end of this month on May 28 in Vashion, WA and wrap up on February 21, 2022, in Vancouver, BC. The band will move East through much of the US in cities such as Chicago, IL, Salt Lake City, UT, Harrisburg, PA and Cleveland, OH before returning back West in more Southern cities such as Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX and Phoenix, AZ. The final leg of the tour moves back up the West Coast through the Pacific Northwest and wraps up in Canada. Drive By Truckers will play four shows in both Athens, GA and Brooklyn, NY.
Many of the shows are rescheduled from previously planned (and canceled) concerts, and prior ticketholders are expected to be honored. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 am local time, and presales will begin Thursday 5/20 at the same time.
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: 2021-2022 TOUR DATES:
5/28/21 — Vashon, WA — Vashon Center for the Arts
5/29/21 — Vashon, WA — Vashon Center for the Arts
6/16/21 — Chicago, IL — City Winery
6/17/21 — Chicago, IL — City Winery
6/18/21 — Atlanta, GA — City Winery
6/19/21 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle
6/20/21 — Nashville, TN — City Winery
6/23/21 — Sanford, FL — Tuffy’s Music Box
6/24/21 — St Augustine, FL — Backyard at St Augustine Amp
6/26/21 — Decatur, AL — Princess Theatre
6/25/21 — Waverly, AL — Standard Deluxe
8/1/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden
8/26/21 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
8/27/21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live
8/28/21 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall
8/29/21 — Greenfield, MA — Green River Festival
8/31/21 — Harrisburg, PA — Whitaker Center: Sunoco Performance Theater
9/2/21 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverfront Live
9/3/21 — Evanston IL — Out Of Space
9/4/21 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
9/5/21 — Bayfield, WI — Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
10/1/21 — Denver, CO — WhiskyX: Denver
10/2/21 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
10/4/21 — Nashville, TN —Ryman Auditorium
10/6/21 — Indianapolis, IN —The Vogue
10/8/21 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre
10/9/21 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre
10/10/21 — Iowa City, IA —Englert Theatre
10/12/21 — Madison, WI — Barrymore Theatre
10/14/21 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall
10/15/21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/16/21 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
10/19/21 — Detroit, MI — The Majestic Theatre
10/21/21 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre
10/22/21 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.
10/23/21 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit
11/3/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl
11/4/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl
11/5/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl
11/6/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl
11/8/21 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen
11/10/21 — Winston-Salem, NC — The Ramkat
11/11/21 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall
11/12/21 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
11/13/21 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
11/15/21 — Little Rock, AR — Revolution Music Room
11/17/21 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater
11/18/21 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn
11/19/21 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn
11/20/21 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s
1/12/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING
1/13/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING
1/14/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING
1/15/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING
2/4/22 — Memphis, TN — Soundstage at Graceland
2/5/22 — Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom
2/9/22 — Albuquerque, NM — El Ray Theater
2/10/22 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
2/11/22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent
2/12/22 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s (outdoors)
2/14/22 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
2/15/22 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
2/17/22 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
2/18/22 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
2/19/22 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox
2/20/22 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox
2/22/22 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom