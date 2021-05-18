Drive By Truckers Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 18th, 2021 - 6:18 PM

After 15 months off the road, Drive By Truckers has excitedly announced their upcoming tour dates for the latter half of this year and early next year, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will begin at the end of this month on May 28 in Vashion, WA and wrap up on February 21, 2022, in Vancouver, BC. The band will move East through much of the US in cities such as Chicago, IL, Salt Lake City, UT, Harrisburg, PA and Cleveland, OH before returning back West in more Southern cities such as Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX and Phoenix, AZ. The final leg of the tour moves back up the West Coast through the Pacific Northwest and wraps up in Canada. Drive By Truckers will play four shows in both Athens, GA and Brooklyn, NY.

Many of the shows are rescheduled from previously planned (and canceled) concerts, and prior ticketholders are expected to be honored. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 am local time, and presales will begin Thursday 5/20 at the same time.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS: 2021-2022 TOUR DATES:

5/28/21 — Vashon, WA — Vashon Center for the Arts

5/29/21 — Vashon, WA — Vashon Center for the Arts

6/16/21 — Chicago, IL — City Winery

6/17/21 — Chicago, IL — City Winery

6/18/21 — Atlanta, GA — City Winery

6/19/21 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle

6/20/21 — Nashville, TN — City Winery

6/23/21 — Sanford, FL — Tuffy’s Music Box

6/24/21 — St Augustine, FL — Backyard at St Augustine Amp

6/26/21 — Decatur, AL — Princess Theatre

6/25/21 — Waverly, AL — Standard Deluxe

8/1/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — Red Butte Garden

8/26/21 — Richmond, VA — Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

8/27/21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

8/28/21 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

8/29/21 — Greenfield, MA — Green River Festival

8/31/21 — Harrisburg, PA — Whitaker Center: Sunoco Performance Theater

9/2/21 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverfront Live

9/3/21 — Evanston IL — Out Of Space

9/4/21 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

9/5/21 — Bayfield, WI — Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

10/1/21 — Denver, CO — WhiskyX: Denver

10/2/21 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

10/4/21 — Nashville, TN —Ryman Auditorium

10/6/21 — Indianapolis, IN —The Vogue

10/8/21 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

10/9/21 — St. Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

10/10/21 — Iowa City, IA —Englert Theatre

10/12/21 — Madison, WI — Barrymore Theatre

10/14/21 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall

10/15/21 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/16/21 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

10/19/21 — Detroit, MI — The Majestic Theatre

10/21/21 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre

10/22/21 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

10/23/21 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit

11/3/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

11/4/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

11/5/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

11/6/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

11/8/21 — Wilmington, DE — The Queen

11/10/21 — Winston-Salem, NC — The Ramkat

11/11/21 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall

11/12/21 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

11/13/21 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

11/15/21 — Little Rock, AR — Revolution Music Room

11/17/21 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater

11/18/21 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn

11/19/21 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn

11/20/21 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s

1/12/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING

1/13/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING

1/14/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING

1/15/22 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt – HOMECOMING

2/4/22 — Memphis, TN — Soundstage at Graceland

2/5/22 — Tulsa, OK — Cain’s Ballroom

2/9/22 — Albuquerque, NM — El Ray Theater

2/10/22 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

2/11/22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent

2/12/22 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s (outdoors)

2/14/22 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

2/15/22 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

2/17/22 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

2/18/22 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

2/19/22 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

2/20/22 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

2/22/22 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom