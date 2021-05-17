Jinjer Reveals New Album Is Finished

Home News Noah Celaya May 17th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

The band Jinjer posted on Instagram that they’ve finished their new album. Many speculate that the album will arrive around the time of their rescheduled ‘Coming To America Tour‘ this fall. The Instagram post shows a picture of a folder on a desktop that reads “JINJER NEW ALBUM FINAL MIX,” and a caption that says “#jinjer4 is done.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The band has also been regularly sharing new album studio reports on Youtube. Each video deals with a specific instrument in the process of recording the album. Check those out below: