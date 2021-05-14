mxdwn PREMIERE: Elias Bendix Shares Effortlessly Groovy New Song “Superheroes”

Home News Matt Matasci May 14th, 2021 - 10:30 AM

Golden-throated Danish vocalist Elias Bendix is getting prepped for the release of his new album Puzz, which will be out during the summer. He’s already released a couple of singles from the album, showing off his blend of contemporary and classic pop sounds. Today we’re premiering the latest single from the album, “Superheroes,” along with its video.

“Superheroes” is very much in the vein of his previous singles “Revolution” and “Time To Make a Better Day,” combining blue-eyed soul and easy listening with a touch of a psychedelia and a easy-breezy chorus that would be at home on your favorite Adult Contemporary radio station. The song is joyful with uplifting lyrics that are a perfect fit for the world as we slowly climb out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bendix had a cosmopolitan upbringing, living in France, Italy and Spain as a child. This multiculturalism has shaped his pop songwriting, infusing genres like jazz, funk, soul and rock into his sound. In fact, one of his previous singles “Revolution” features guitar from Derwin “Big D” Perkins, who gave him a magical guitar lesson one day in a Norwegian church. The result is a fast-paced and funky trip. He also released a video for “Time To Make A Better Day,” which features funky tones and retro-styled visuals for a chill, laid back track.