Watch Members of Ice Nine Kills, Silverstein, Trivium Plus Hyro the Hero, Frank Godla and More Give Live Reactions to Atreyu’s “Catastrophe”

The metal band Atreyu has released a new video for their song “Catastrophe.” The video features members of the band as fake hosts of a youtube show and then various members of the metal community appear as themselves to remark on the song.

The people being negative about the song are the same people that are members of the band, while the people being more neutral or even positive are the people from other bands. Special guests from other bands include Spencer from Ice Nine Kills, Johnny Hawkins from Nothing More, Shane Told from Silverstein, and many more.

The song features synths, screaming vocals, and a melodically pleasing chorus. Check out the song below:

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat