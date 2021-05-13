Son Volt Announces New Album Electro Melodier for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Reverie”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 13th, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Alt-country band Son Volt have announced their new album entitled Electro Melodier. The record will be their tenth studio album following 2019’s Union and will be released July 30 with Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers.

Band member Jay Farrar explained that the name comes from two vintage amplifiers from the late ’40s and early ‘50s. He continued, “I wanted to concentrate on the melodies which got me into music in the first place. I wanted politics to take a back seat this time, but it always seems to find a way back in there.”

Along with this announcement, the group has released the album’s first single “Reverie.” Check it out:

The song is an upbeat, hopeful ballad with a cheerful guitar progression and a reliable percussion beat. The lyrics provide a reminder of the beauty in the world around us and inspires listeners to make the most of it as well as our time on it.

Stream the single here.

The album will touch on topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, relevant politics as well as love. The band is currently made up of Farrar, Mark Spencer, Andrew DuPlantis, Chris Frame and Mark Patterson.

Electro Melodier Tracklist: