Berklee College of Music Adds Four Orchestral Scores By Christos Antoniou of Septicflesh To Their Music Library

Septicflesh announced that guitarist and orchestral composer Christos Antoniou has been selected by the prestigious Berklee College Of Music to have four of his scores added to the music library. The orchestral arrangements for “Dark Art,” “Enemy Of Truth,” and “Portrait Of A Headless Man” from the band’s tenth album, Codex Omega, and “The Vampire From Nazareth” from their eighth album The Great Mass is now available at the college.

Septicflesh comments, “We are very honored to announce that Berklee College of Music, one of the most prestigious music schools in the world, has asked Christos Antoniou for various compositions from his orchestral scores to be included in their libraries.”

Codex Omega was featured on our top 50 best albums of 2017 and Septicflesh’s most recent tour was in 2018.