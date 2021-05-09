Sonny & the Sunsets Announce New Album New Day with New Possibilities For July 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 9th, 2021 - 9:41 PM

Indie outfit Sonny & The Sunsets are back with a new studio album New Day with New Possibilities, which is currently set for a July 30 release date via the band’s Rocks In Your Head Records. The group has also shared a new single called “Ring My Bell,” which features a new music video directed by Josiah Flores, who also records music.

“Ring My Bell” has a humble and simplistic vibe that matches its simple DIY-music video, which sees the band members acting out part of the lyrics, as a person rings the bell of the band member’s houses. The track has twangy country guitars and a 1970s psychedelic vibe that revels in its optimistic nostalgia.

The album is meant to be a companion to Sonny & The Sunsets 2012 studio album Longtime Companion, another record that wore its country influences on its sleeve. With this new album, Sonny & The Sunsets hope to capture a similar vibe, while bringing in some tones that are reminiscent of romantic California sunshine. In 2016, the band released Moods Baby Moods, which featured an ethereal beach pop sound.

“While the unions between these two genres may sound daunting, they are surprisingly accessible,” mxdwn reviewer Lauren Doyle explained. “By that, it is meant that despite the abstruse sentiments attached to such kinds of music, Sonny & the Sunsets invites listeners, no matter what their musical background, into their coherent yet bizarre world. If one is looking for a chuckle as well as some catchy tunes, the listener will find the solution in Moods Baby Moods.”

New Day with New Possibilities tracklist

1. The Lonely Men

2. Earl & His Girl

3. Ring My Bell

4. Driftin

5. Ride the Dark Trail

6. Love Obsession

7. Just Hangin By Myself

8. Keep Talkin Bout You

9. Palm Reader

10. I’m A Leaker

11. I’m A Dog

12. The Letter