Aftershock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Original Misfits and Two Nights of Metallica

Kaido Strange May 8th, 2021 - 11:19 AM

Aftershock Festival has announced their line-up for 2021, as shared by Dave Lombardo on his Instagram account. The festival is set for the dates October 7 through the 10 of 2021 and is located at Discovery Park, which is near Sacramento, California. The official website explains how to get to the park. The headliners for Friday and Sunday are Metallic and for Saturday, the original members of Misfits. The original line up of Misfits will have Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only.

Last year, Metallica was set to play many festivals, including the Welcome to Rockville, where similarly they had planned to headline two shows, but due to the pandemic, the Rockville Festival was cancelled. The band had also cancelled their Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life festival shows due to singer James Hetfield’s medical treatment for mental health and substance abuse.

Other acts that are set to play the Aftershock Festival are Suicidal Tendencies, Anti-Flag, The Offspring, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more.

Photo credit Marv Watson.