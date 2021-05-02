The Chills Announce New Album Scatterbrain For May 2021 Release, Share New Single “Worlds Within Worlds”

Home News Kyle Cravens May 2nd, 2021 - 8:00 PM

New Zealand rock outfit The Chills are only a few weeks away from their seventh full length LP Scatterbrain, coming May 14. To tide fans over, the band released a brand new single titled “Worlds Within Worlds.” Pre-order the new album here.

The new single is full of mirth and is as grippingly satisfying as it is listenable. The Chills really have their finger on the pulse when it comes to the catchy sort of indie pop they are world renowned for. There’s a great deal of harmonious sonic mixtures happening on the song. The groovy synths and effect laden instrumentation lays steadily beneath Martin Phillips’ collected vocal performance.

In a press statement, Phillips had this to say on “Worlds Within Worlds,” “Many conspiracy theorists don’t seem to appreciate the vast numbers of people who would have to be ‘in on the secret’ – and that humans are not good at keeping secrets. They also miss that scientists, under severe peer scrutiny, are actually working to protect and enlighten them.”

Scatterbrain will be made available on a limited-edition deep-sea marble LP, sky blue LP and CD with artwork from David Costa, graphic designer and acoustic guitarist for folk rock band the Trees. The record comes on the heels of the hugely successful Snow Bound (2018) and the critically-acclaimed movie “The Chills: The Triumph And Tragedy Of Martin Phillipps” a year later.