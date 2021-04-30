Dead Meadow Announces New Concept Record for PostWax Vol. II

Home News Noah Celaya April 30th, 2021 - 3:05 PM

Washington-based modern psych-rock band Dead Meadow is set to release a special concept record as part of Blues Funeral Recordings’ upcoming PostWax Vol. II vinyl series. Emerging in Washington, D.C. in the late 90s, Dead Meadow reached critical mass in the mid-2000s, creating a dreamy, universe-expanding blend of classic and forward-thinking psychedelic rock that puts them at the top of modern psych-rock tinged with post-metal, carving out space somewhere between the Black Angels and Explosions in the Sky.

After a performance at The Pillars of the Gods earlier this year, the band set to work creating a special release for PostWax Vol. II. Of their forthcoming PostWax recordings, singer and guitarist Jason Simon says: “Dead Meadow present ‘The Unhounded Now’, a mostly instrumental outing of fuzzed-out drone, otherworldly melody, and eastern tinged celebration.”

Also confirmed to take part in the series are Acid King, Lowrider, Elephant Tree, Mammoth Volume, Josiah, REZN, and Vinnum Sabbathi. The final band to join the series will be announced soon. The press release states, “The purpose of Postwax Vol. II is to create a curated series of releases that stand alone yet also connect, both through art elements and a musical throughline, in the form of next level collectible records for all heavy rock fans worldwide.”

Lead singer of Dead Meadow James Simon premiered a song last year off of his solo album and the band played at Electric Funeral Fest IV in 2019.