mxdwn PREMIERE: Dru Down Shares New Anthemic Bay Area Hip Hop Song “What Are You Looking At”

Matt Matasci April 29th, 2021

Dru Down is a majorly established figure in the Bay Area hip hop scene, hailing from Oakland. He’s a member of The Regime, a collective of rappers that includes names like fellow Oakland rapper Yukmouth, Tech N9 and more. Today we are premiering “What Are You Lookin At,” the latest single from his new album Livin Legend God Willin) Part 2, which is out on May 28.

“What Are You Lookin At” is the first official song on the new album after a short intro, opening with a bombastic G-funk inspired beat that shows off its Northern California influences. It’s the kind of song that would play as well on the streets as in the club, with a hard-hitting snare beat and Dru Down’s agressive but magnetic cadence. It’s one of the few songs on the album that doesn’t have a feature, as Krayzie Bone, Yukmouth, Keak Da Sneak and more making appearances on the 15 song record.

Dru Down saw plenty of success in the ’90s, first gaining local success in the thriving East Bay hip hop scene with the release of Fools from the Streets in 1993. He peaked at #65 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Pimp of the Year,” which remained on the charts for 24 weeks. On his next album he collaborated with his father, bass icon Bootsy Collins of Parliament-Funkadelic, while he appeared on Collins’ album Fresh Outta ‘P’ University. He also made an appearance on 2Pac’s smash hit All Eyez on Me for the song “All About You.”

Livin Legend (God Willin) Pt. 2 Track Listing

01. “Intro”

02. “What Are you Lookin At”

03. “Everywhere I Go”

04. “Bag On Me” (featuring Stagmotta)

05. “Audi on that Azz” (featuring Krayzie Bone)

06. “3 Word Quote” (featuring Jinx MC)

07. “Pullin All Nighterz” (featuring Dawn Da Dutchess)

08. “Matter Fact That” (featuring Yukmouth and Kuzzo Fly)

09. “Read Between The Lines (featuring Lee Majors)

10. “Natural Born Hustla

11. “Lights On (featuring. Bay Heff)

12. “Make the Call

13. “What yu Saying (featuring Torque MC)

14. “Mine Again (featuring Keak Da Sneak)

15. “Thin Line