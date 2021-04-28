mxdwn PREMIERE: Anne Freeman Announces New Album Keep It Close for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “City Watched Me Burn”

Home News Matt Matasci April 28th, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Anne Freeman is a songwriter from Mississippi that’s currently based out of Oxford, MS. She creates music that treads the line between the heartfelt earnestness of Americana and the soaring melodies of indie pop. Today she’s announcing her new album Keep It Close, which is out on June 25th through Muscle Beach Records. Along with the album announcement, we’re also premiering a new video for her song “City Watched Me Burn.”

The opening track to the new album, “City Watched Me Burn” opens with a surf-inspired guitar riff that leads into a slightly psych-tinged, jangly guitar riff. Freeman’s vocals are delivered with a dreamy, reverb-laced quality that treads a line between Neko Case and Cassie Ramone of Vivian Girls.

The video features Freeman along with some friends having fun alone at a long-closed bowling alley in her hometown of Greenville, MS.

“The bowling alley where we shot the “City Watched Me Burn” video is located in my hometown of Greenwood, Mississippi,” said Freeman. “It was built in 1961 and hasn’t seen many renovations since. I grew up bowling there and knew it was the perfect location. It’s been closed for several years now, but I was obsessed with making it happen, and convinced the owner to open it up to us for one night only. I got four of my best friends together and told them to just have fun and forget about the cameras.”

“I wrote “City Watched Me Burn” after a memorable night out in Nashville,” she said. “It was during a time when my life was sort of stuck in a holding pattern and it felt like all I did was wait for something good to happen. It was difficult watching people around me who seemed to have things figured out and moving forward in their lives. With this feeling heavy on my heart, I drove up to Nashville to see a band and ended up painting the town red. The next day the hangover anxiety was strong and I wrote this track in response to it all.”

Keep It Close track list

01. “City Watched Me Burn”

02. “I Don’t Wanna Want You”

03. “Christopher”

04. “Generation’s Fast”

05. “When I’m A Wreck”

06. “I’ve Got A Knife”

07. “Loose Connection”

08. “Follow Me”

09. “Easy On Me”

10. “Waiting On A Sign”