Musicians React to Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdicts

Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges for the death of George Floyd, including two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. The former Minneapolis Police officer is now facing up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Naturally, with people all across the world processing the news, many musicians are among those who have reacted publicly.

Public Enemy simply shared a screencap from CNN with a caption that’s straight to the point, “G U I L T Y on ALL counts.” George Floyd had died after an arrest in Minneapolis when Chauvin put a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes following accusations that he had allegedly paid a store clerk with an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill. As has been well-documented, Floyd had said multiple times that he couldn’t breathe, but Chauvin reportedly didn’t budge until it was too late.

?uestlove tweeted about waiting for the verdict, anxious over whether it would “be the first time in history there will be real accountability for murdering black people.” Upon hearing the news, he commented that it “doesn’t even feel real” after all the years he’s lived without seeing something like this happen.

Im actually sitting here w baited breath like “will this be the first time in history there will be real accountability for murdering black people?” I’d soon see a black President b4 I’d even remotely think we will see true justice for the first time. I’m 50. That’s sad man. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

Guilty. This doesn’t even feel real. This has NEVER happened in my lifetime. Shit….. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

Others to respond include How to Destroy Angels’ Rob Sheridan, who said “Thank fucking hell,” Open Mike Eagle, who said “Regular ass criminal justice never felt so relieving,” Anamanaguchi, who said “RIP George Floyd,” Saul Williams, who said “Abolish the Police,” Queensryche, wo said “Finally justice is being served,” Ice-T, who posted a GIF of himself saying “Guilty. On all counts” and Clipping, who said “It’s a start.”

Guilty on all three charges. Thank fucking hell. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) April 20, 2021

regular ass criminal justice never felt so relieving — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 20, 2021

RIP George Floyd — Anamanaguchi (@anamanaguchi) April 20, 2021

Abolish the Police pic.twitter.com/s1X6jqACLy — Saul Williams (@SaulWilliams) April 20, 2021

Great verdicts!!! Finally justice is being served. — Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) April 20, 2021

It’s a start — clipping. (@clppng) April 20, 2021

Guilty — Living Colour (@LivingColour) April 20, 2021

the people won a battle and will win the war. the verdict came out when George Floyd joined the heavens. the criminal legal system is just late. — Downtown Boys (@DowntownBoys) April 20, 2021

guilty. as we all knew. because we saw, there was video, and there is common sense. and now with any breath of relief, remember every breath that george floyd couldn’t take with a a knee on his neck for 9 minutes & 29 seconds.

remember every breath he will never take. — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) April 20, 2021

