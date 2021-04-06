mxdwn PREMIERE: Model Child Shares Frenetic New Single “Pilot”

Home News Matt Matasci April 6th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Model Child is the project of Danny Parker, combining the attitude and energy of punk rock with electronic elements in a unique mixture that doesn’t sound like any other artists out there today. Parker has written songs for pop artists like Jesse Ware and Nick Jonas, and that melodic sensibility translates to the music of Model Child. Today we’re premiering a new single from Model Child called “Pilot” as well as being the first to announce the release of his upcoming EP Unscrewed from which the song is taken. The EP will be out on May 7 and follows the fall 2020 release of his debut solo album Dropout.

“Pilot” is barely longer than two minutes but despite the short run time is jam packed with ideas. There are buzz-saw guitars combined with a pounding electronic beat, while Parker exuberantly delivers the vocals in a sometimes-aggressive, sometimes-melodic delivery. The song and EP was made in collaboration with producer Rusty Santos, who is known for his work with Panda Bear and Animal Collective. “Pilot” carries the same playfully experimental qualities that Animal Collective are known for, with a songwriting structure that’s a little more straightforward and pop oriented.

“The voice in ‘Pilot’ comes from a bloodthirsty warmonger directing a fighter pilot on their mission to drop bombs,” said Model Child. “The music is hopped up on amphetamines with synths and hyperactive guitars darting and swooping in and out of the track. A mixture of electronic and organic drums blast the song forward. In the chorus I shout, ‘Blood is raining gold across the room / Million dollar chains tied to your tomb.’ During war, the deaths of innocent people often puts money into the pockets of the powerful. I struggle with this sad reality. I can’t wait for the day I get to go back on stage and scream this song with the crowd in solidarity, mourning the victims of so many unjust wars.”

Unscrewed EP Track List

1. “Pilot”

2. “Zero”

3. “Zipper”

4. “Origin”