Dir En Grey Teases New Song “『朧』”

Japanese heavy metal band Dir En Grey officially released a teaser for their upcoming track『朧』, which translates to “Oboro,” is due to be released on April 28. The band took to their official Facebook page to make the announcement today.

The teaser for “Oboro” is only 15 seconds long but efficiently focuses on the metal sound that Dir En Grey is widely known for achieving through their sound. Throughout the teaser you hear the loud guitar, bass and drums layered with their on-brand metal vocals.

The Osaka, Japan based metal band formed back in 1997 and have released countless studio albums together with their 2018 album, The Insulated World, being their most recent. In total, they have released 10 studio albums.

Dir En Grey recently announced their upcoming live show, which will be the first time they will be playing in front of a live audience in over a year. The show is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Tokyo Garden Theater. As of April 1, presale has been going on for members of the band’s official fan club. Tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale on April 24.