California Announces Indoor Events Including Concerts Can Resume April 15

Starting April 15, indoor events, including live concerts, will be allowed to resume across the majority of California. While the number of COVID-19 cases is declining in the state due to residents quickly getting access to the vaccine, there will still be some limitations in order for these indoor gatherings to be able to occur.

More specifically for concert venues, CNN reported that “Venues can have fully vaccinated sections without social distancing but still will require the use of masks, the state’s public health officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, said. Other sections must continue to maintain the six-feet social distancing requirement.”

Along with that, all of those who plan to attend any indoor events may have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination card or will have to show negative test results. For those who will be showing negative test results, it is required that the COVID-19 test is taken within 72 hours of the event.

The Los Angeles Times reported that venue attendance could vary depending at what tier that respective area is currently in as well as how many guests it can hold.It was stated that venues that have a capacity of up to 1,500 people, the guidelines will be as follows.

For those in the red tier, which is California’s second strictest tier, attendance to the indoor events would be set at 10% capacity. That could increase to 25% capacity of all attendees have shown proof of vaccination or show test results. For those in the orange tier, capacity would be set at 15% and could increase to 35%. Lastly, for those in the yellow tier, capacity is set at 25% but could reach 50% if again, all guests show proof of vaccination or test results.

The capacity cap for venues larger than 1,500 people range from 10% and could go all the way up to 35% if attendees show proof of negative test results or proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

While this change sounds like good news to some, there are others who are finding flaws with the new system the state is implementing. Desert Sun reported that Scott White, the CEO and president to the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, stated, “These guidelines have the potential to further devastate our local economy as meetings represent 40% of our $7.5 billion tourism economy. It is unfortunate that the state of California continues to ignore the advice of our industry.”

White went on to elaborate on the fact that if restaurants are not being asked to require proof of vaccination or negative test results then why should a place like a hotel have to.

Currently, the state of California is more than 20% fully vaccinated with more availability for the vaccine also starting on April 15 where those 16 or older will then be eligible to receive it.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried