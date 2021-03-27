Princess Nokia Takes a Cue from J LO in New Video for “It’s Not My Fault”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 27th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

Rapper Princess Nokia has officially released her single, “It’s Not My Fault” via Artista Records. The song pays homage to Jennifer Lopez’s track, “If You Had My Love.” Both videos and songs according to a recent press release, “puts a new spin on the traditional female position as object of the gaze,’ where artists present themselves ‘as an objective of interactivity.'”

Princess Nokia describes and shares her thoughts on the video in the release saying, “My video symbolizes my mainstream coming of age, just as it did Jennifer’s. It symbolizes the average millennial woman, taking control of herself as the subject. I control my narrative and I celebrate my beauty. It’s hyper-futurism and almost 22 years later we are moving into a more interactive era.”

Check out the video below.

The song was also influenced by the OnlyFans, which is a content subscription site that gained popularity last year. Nokia has been active on the site as she is a member of the site where she shows her body and “de-stigmatizes sex work.”

The video begins with a man sitting in front of his computer and later goes to watch Princess Nokia on the computer. Nokia enters the video in a white outfit and begins to perform. The video’s overall cyber effect really highlights the story line.

The new tune follows the release of Nokia’s 2020 song titled “I Like Him,” which racked up over 2 billion views on the video. The song also did great numbers on TikTok as fans created 2.9 million videos with the sound on their TikTok videos.

Last year, Princess Nokia released her album Everything is Beautiful/Everything Sucks. The album features tracks like the fan-favorite, “I Like Him,” “Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T)” and “Soul Food y Adobo.”