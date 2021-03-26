The Joy Formidable Shares Woozy New Single “Into The Blue”

Home News Ariel King March 26th, 2021 - 12:00 PM

The Joy Formidable has unveiled a new single, “Into The Blue,” alongside an accompanying music video. The track arrives as the band’s first new material since their 2018 album AAARTH.

First written in North Wales and completed in Utah, The Joy Formidable wrote “Into The Blue” to represent a time in their lives where it felt as though anything had been possible.

“‘Into The Blue’ is about surrender to love and magic,” The Joy Formidable’s lead singer and guitarist, Ritzy Bryan, said in a press statement. “Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

An accompanying video for the track finds Bryan sitting in the bath, the singer stating, “I am always daydreaming in the bathtub before recordings. That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely – I always finish songs when I’m in that state. The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

The band has also been busy with their TJF Music Club, using the website to connect with their fans during the pandemic and premiering exclusive content. Despite “Into The Blue” being The Joy Formidable’s first new single over the past three years, the band re-released their debut album, A Balloon Called Moaning, back in 2019.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat