NYC Hip-Hop Pioneers Form Talib Kweli & Diamond D Are Gotham and Announce Debut Album Gotham for April 2021 Release and Share New Song “The Quiet One” Featuring Busta Rhymes

Home News Anna Scott March 25th, 2021 - 2:52 PM

Two hip hop legends, Talib Kweli and Diamond D, have teamed up to form the supergroup Gotham. The duo announced a record, Talib Kweli & Diamond D Are Gotham, that was produced entirely by Diamond D. It will be released April 16. Today, the duo shared the first single off the album, “The Quiet One” featuring Busta Rhymes.

“The Quiet One” makes its immediate impression for its groovy beat that fans celebrated for its refreshing take on a nostalgic hip hop sound as the rappers trade verses, remaining true to Kweli’s reputation of genius lyricism.

Listen to “The Quiet One” here:

Kweli shares on the collaboration with Diamond D, “One of the first well-known producers to ever show me love in this music business was the legend Diamond D. I was raised on his music … in real life, the Gotham from the Batman comics is 100% based in New York City… This documentation is necessary, especially in these pandemic lockdown times. The great cities of the world will never be the same after what we are currently experiencing. It’s the duty of those who actually lived it to tell these stories. New York will never not be great, but the New York we are talking about in Gotham is not for everybody. If it’s for you, then you are down by law.”

Producer Diamond D shares, “Talib was in LA for a while working and I sent him about ten-tracks in total. When I saw him in LA a few weeks later, he had already recorded about eight demos… I look forward to hearing what the fan’s favorite tracks are from the project.”

Kweli gained his reputation primarily through his supergroup Black Star from 1997 with Yasiin Bey, known by his stage name Mos Def. Black Star was recently confirmed to be planning a reunion album. Although the duo only shared album, Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star, in 1998, they have continued to collaborate since.

Gotham tracklist:

1.“Sons Of Gotham”

2.“Olympic”

3.”The Quiet One” feat Busta Rhymes

4.“On Mamas”

5.“Attention Span” feat Skyzoo

6.“In Due Time feat Nire’ Alldai”

7.“Pick Your Head Up” feat John Forte

8.“Chillin While Black”

9.“I’ll Tell Ya Later” feat NIKO IS

10.“The Fold”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford