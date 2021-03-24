Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles Set Folksy New Song “Dowsing” to Natural Scenes of North Carolina

Home News Danielle Joyner March 24th, 2021 - 5:00 PM

Folk music duo Bill MacKay and Nathan Bowles have released their track “Dowsing” with an accompanying video from their forthcoming album as a pair titled Keys that is set to release April 9.

“‘Dowsing’ features a video counterpart documenting a trip of Nathan’s through the wintertime forests of North Carolina, a slideshow carousel of still life stasis, lit by the long beams of the season and seemingly vibrating with the rejuvenation of the season ahead. Keep searching through time and desolation and trust in your dowsing rod – there’s riches to be found, if one can preserve on,” the duo shared in a recent press release.

The song is an instrumental tune, with smooth banjo riffs, and is later followed by guitar chords and organ keys, according to the press release. The instrumental track is a nice soundtrack for the visual as it adds a ‘countryside’ feel to the video.

Check out the video for “Dowsing” below.

“Dowsing” is the third single released from the duo’s project. The song naturally has a calming effect, and the woodsy setting of the video adds even more of a serene effect to the song.

The duo’s album is available for pre-order now here.