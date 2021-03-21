Said The Whale Reflects Over The Past Year’s Political Climate In New Single “Honey Lungs”

Home News Anna Scott March 21st, 2021 - 5:25 PM

The Canadian pop band Said The Whale have shared their first self-released single, “Honey Lungs.” The band are currently working on their seventh studio album.

“Honey Lungs” was worked on throughout the lockdown, along with new material that the band will release. The single shared pop and rock influences with distorted beats and rock drum fills yet “sugar spiked” pop melodies.

Listen to “Honey Lungs” here:

The band explains that the single address today’s fraught political climate, with an “emphasis on empathy.” Said The Whale’s Tyler Bancroft explains, “It’s about using kindness as a way to approach difficult subjects. As we’re fighting for change, let’s come from a place of trying to understand our fellow human beings.”

Said The Whale were formed in 2007 with their debut EP Taking Abalonia, followed by many hit albums including 2013’s Hawaii and most recently Cascadia in 2019.

Fans of Said The Whale will be enthused to hear of their new music. As the band shares, “Stately piano, roaring guitar distortion, giant-sized synths and orchestral flourishes — every moment blooms with bright, vivid sounds and subtle details. But in spite of the grandiose arrangements and go-for-broke production quality, the new songs are, at their core, classic Said The Whale.”