See Hippie Sabotage Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds 4/24/21

EDM duo Hippie Sabotage is coming to the Ventura County Fairgrounds for a live performance on April 24, 2021. the Ventura County Fairgrounds have been hosting several drive-in concerts throughout the pandemic. This is a safe, in-your-car, outdoor “in the round” live stage performance, so load up the car and prepare for a safe and fun night of music!

Hippie Sabotage consists of brothers Jeff and Kevin Saurer, hailing from Sacramento, California. They formed in 2005 originally making hip-hop music before venturing into electronic production. They skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High),” which gained them popularity, amassing 800 million views on YouTube and has since since surpassed over 1 Billion Spotify Streams. They’ve since shared the stage with pop stars including Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding, and worked with Cubic Z (from We the Best). The duo has also performed at major festivals including Austin City Limits, Made In America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest, Corona Capital and Splash House .With five studio albums and four EPs under their belt, the EDM duo show no signs of slowing down.

Grab your tickets to catch this duo’s explosive set of sounds ranging from EDM to psych, hip-hip and splashes of chillwave.

Location: Ventura County Fairgrounds

Address: 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA, 93001 US

Tickets available starting at $99