TOKiMONSTA Announces Every Woman Live Stream Concert Featuring Aluna, Gavin Turek, Tinashe and More

Grammy-nominated producer artist TOKiMONSTA has announced the live stream event “Every Woman” in celebration of Women’s History Month. The two-day live stream event will close out the commemorative month from March 26-27 with featured thought leader conversations and performances by women leaders in the industry. The broadcast will begin at 12 pm PST each day and stream on Twitch via Lost Resort TV, offering insight into the issues facing women in the arts and beyond.

As the event’s curator, TOKiMONSTA has tapped some of the most influential women throughout the music business, including singer/songwriter/producer Tinashe, songstress ALUNA, WME head Caroline Yim, and many others. According to a press release, the event will include live performances from Ah-Her-Ah-Su, ALUNA, Femme Fatale, Gavin Turek, Jamz Supernova, Jubilee, MoonChild, Rochelle Jordan, Salami Rose, Suzi Analogue, Tinashe, TOKiMONSTA, Tygapaw. Additionally, the event will offer a number of panels over the course of the weekend. Topics include “Radio With Pictures: Electronic Music Production from Stage to Screen” with Stacy Lee, Anna Meredith, Suzanna Ciani and Kate Simko, along with Momming Hard in the Music Biz with Stephanie LaFear, Jesler Amarins, Lesley Olenik and Aundy Crenshaw, among others.

TOKiMONSTA is a native of Los Angeles has produced a variety of musical styles, achieving an authentic cross between bass-heavy electronic music, deep house, funk-soul, and hip hop. She has performed live at some of the biggest festivals in the country including at Coachella and SXSW while collaborating with the likes of Anderson. Paak, Tinashe, EARTHGANG, Yuna, Isaiah Rashad, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Bibi Bourelli. In 2014, she founded Young Art Records featuring her favorite up-and-coming artists and currently hosts Lost Resort, a live-streamed interview show on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Lost Resort TV is a premium music channel on Twitch and the home of ‘Every Woman’, which was launched in March of 2020 as a place for fans to find out what their favorite artists were up to in lockdown.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna