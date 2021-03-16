Devotchka Shares New Video for “Lose You In The Crowd” from The True Adventures of Wolfboy

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 10:35 PM

The eclectic Denver quartet Devotchka has shared a new music video for “Lose You In The Crowd,” which is from the film The True Adventures of Wolfboy, originally released back in 2020. This film was directed by Martin Krejcí and stars Chloë Sevigny, Jaeden Martell, Chris Messina, John Turturro and Eve Hewson.

“Lose You In The Crowd” takes a number of scenes in the film, which is about a boy with an illness that causes hair growth over the entirety of his face and body, who attempts to hide from the carnival he escaped from in New Jersey. The song is an ethereal folk song, with soothing strings and a steady beat that are backed by Nick Urata’s calming voice, which perfectly captures the mystique of its striking visuals.

Although Deotchka has been relatively quiet as of late, Urata has been busy at work, scoring the films Ruby Sparks, Crazy Stupid Love and Paddington, in addition to The True Adventures of Wolfboy. All of the band’s members are multi-instrumentalists, with Urata playing theremin, guitar, bouzouki, piano, and trumpet; Tom Hagerman on violin, accordion, and piano; Jeanie Schroder, performing vocals, sousaphone, double bass, and flute and Shawn King playing percussion and trumpet. Their last album, This Night Falls Forever came out in 2018.

“One of the most musically ambitious and thematically gripping albums of the year, This Night Falls Forever has the makings of a modern classic, the kind of hidden gem that you may forget about, but you always come back to,” mxdwn reviewer John Coakley explained.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin